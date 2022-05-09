Viral Video: The internet is full of funny and interesting videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video that has gone viral, shows a girl trying to shoot a video nearby a lake, but ends up failing. In the video, the young girl is first seen positioning her mobile phone on a tripod near a small lake in order to capture a reel video. After she was done setting it up, she turns her back and starts grooving to the music. However, little did she know, that the phone has already fallen into the lake. Notably, the tripod slipped from its place the very next second and fell into the water along with the mobile. When the girl turns back, she realises what happened and goes to retrieve her phone.Also Read - Viral Video: This Funny Video of Man Struggling to Do Crunches & Pushups is Basically All of Us | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named _mobile_photography.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mobile Photography 📲 (500k+) (@_mobile_photography______)

The video has gone viral, and many people said they felt sorry for her as she lost her mobile phone. However, a majority of users said that it was done on purpose, with many adding that the phone that fell into the water was a dummy.

One user wrote, ”She did it on purpose. Its clearly shown that she deliberately put the tripod on an uneven surface.” Another wrote, ”It’s fake why mobile on screen show is off.” A third commented, ”Phn ka camera to on hi nhi kya, toh video kaise bana raha tha😑, scripted.” A fourth wrote, ”Omg look at the stupid people in comments who are feeling sad for her…”