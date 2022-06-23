Funny Viral Video: We all know at least one person who has a very hard time replying to our messages which annoys you. Even after the double blue tick on Whatsapp and Seen on Instagram. There’s a new convenient feature for the non-replies on WhatsApp where they can just react with emojis to a text like Instagram. How convenient for them, right?!Also Read - Viral Video: New York City Mayor Crushes 100 Illegal Bikes With Bulldozer to Make Streets Safer. Watch

A video of an Indian woman living abroad is going viral where she expressed her frustration against people who don't reply to texts with a hilarious message. The video was posted on Instagram by content creator Renal Chaturvedi, who works at a Walmart in Chicago, US. The reel with 3,400 views featured a cute audio in a little kid's voice that has left netizens in splits.

"Suno na. Jab reply karna hi nahi hai toh mobile bech kar RADIO KYU NAHI LE LETE?!!!," said the small but powerful message for the people who don't reply to other people's texts. Instagram users who could relate to the video flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renal (@renalchaturvedi)

What do you think of the video?