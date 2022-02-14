Viral Video: The wedding season is in full force in India and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos capturing all the madness of the big fat Indian wedding. One such video has surfaced on Instagram and you can’t help but laugh after watching it. In the video, a groom is about fill sindoor in the bride’s maang when a woman out of nowhere, jumps at him with a varmala in her hand. Meanwhile, the guests are left stunned to see the bizarre sight.Also Read - Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Grooves to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami, Flaunts Her Baby Bump | Watch

The video shows the bride and groom sitting in the pavilion, performing wedding rituals. As the groom gets up with vermilion in his hand, a woman a girl standing jumps at him with a varmala. However, the garland doesn’t land on his neck, but the woman falls flat on her face.

”wwe special moments”, the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The undated video has gone viral, with millions of views, amusing social media users. After watching the video, many speculated that the girl is in love with the groom and she wanted to marry him. Others thought that it might be some prank.

One user wrote, ”Is rishte ko kya naam dein? while a second commented, ”Is rishte ko kya naam dein?”Another commented, ”I guess ye kahi ka wedding ritual hai shayad.”