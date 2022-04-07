Viral News: A kidnapper planned to abduct a young girl but it seems like God had other plans for her. A video is going viral on social media that shows how a child was saved from getting kidnapped by a miracle. The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Jamie Gnuman197’ with the following caption: ‘Lady has seen this all before’.

The Twitter user was talking about the lady in the video who acted like the girl's angel and saved her just in time from getting kidnapped by a man. Who knows what could've happened to the girl? But one thing is for sure, the man trying to kidnap her did not intend on dropping her home safely in his car.

As the video starts, you see a girl, who looks like she is around 10 years old, wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts. She can be seen buying ice cream from a woman in black and then talking to her at her shop. They both seemed friendly like the girl came to her shop to buy ice cream regularly.

As the girl tells her bye and leaves her shop, the woman notices there's a suspicious man standing near a car. The car is parked near the sidewalk where the girl was walking and the car's back door is open. Meanwhile, the man is pretending to talk on the phone but actually he's keeping an eye on the girl, waiting for her to come near the car, so he can kidnap her.

However, the woman looks at the shady man suspiciously and sees him going toward the girl. But thanks to the woman’s alertness and quick thinking and alertness, she rushes toward the girl, puts an arm around her, and walks her home. The man catches on that the woman must have guessed what he had in his mind, he closed the car’s back door, sat inside in a hurry and left before he could have been caught.

We are not sure whether this video is scripted or a real miracle caught on camera. However, the moment the woman swooped in to save the girl will leave you stunned. The video has received over 105k views.

Watch the viral video below:

Lady has seen this all before. pic.twitter.com/thdDScITnT — Jamie Gnuman197… (@JGnuman197) April 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?