Viral Video: The mighty Cheetah is counted among the dreaded animals in the jungle. If someone encounters this animal, then it is almost impossible to escape, because cheetah is the fastest running animal in the world. However, there is also a softer side of the animal. In one such video, a girl can be seen kissing and cuddling with a cheetah. The video has left users stunned and left many raving about the incredible human-animal bond. In the video, a girl is hugging and kissing the cheetah without any fear, and pampering him with love. The cheetah is also at ease with her and reciprocates her love as it licks her lovingly. Their unique bond has both delighted users, while leaving some scared.Also Read - Viral Video: Landing Wheel Falls Off Boeing Aircraft Soon After Take-Off In Italy

The video, which was shared on Instagram by user @african animal has received over 100k views. It is simply captioned as “Cheetah love” with a heart emoji. Also Read - Viral Video: Humanoid Robot Ai-Da Addresses House Of Lords In UK. Watch

GITL KISSES CHEETAH: WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

One user wrote, “Oh my God, did that animal just kiss her? What does she think she’s doing?” Another commented, “Two cheetahs in one movie frame.” A third said, “Best friends ever.” Another commented, “Head rubs and kisses from the fluffer.” A fifth wrote, “It just goes to show how far a little love and attention can go in this world.”