Viral Video Today: Walking in high heels is a difficult task as it is for women but it's no big deal for some. Even being underwater without proper breathing gear is hard and requires a lot of training. A woman somehow managed to do both and made it look like a walk in the park.

The video uploaded on Instagram is going crazy viral with over 54 million views and 1.8 million likes. It was shared by a woman named Kristina Makushenko, who's a four-time world champion in synchronized swimming. The underwater dancer and performer regularly posts such videos where she is seen doing everyday things and sometimes amazing stunts underwater.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a black swimsuit and heels while performing catwalk upside down inside a swimming pool. She walks on the surface of water in the pool. She then spins and walks on the floor of the pool with her bag on her shoulder casually, as if she's going to work. "The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for better angle," reads the caption of the post.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL WEARING HEELS WALKING UPSIDE DOWN UNDERWATER HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)

Netizens were mesmerized after watching her video and couldn’t believe how chill the woman was while performing underwater so gracefully. “Casually strolling in Prada under water,” a user commented. “How is there zero movement of the water when you move your arms and legs? That’s quite incredible,” another user commented. “You are sooo gooood. You kept me wondering how do you do what you did in the water,” a third user wrote.

This woman makes it seem like mermaids are real!