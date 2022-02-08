Viral Video: There is no other feeling like curling up in your bed while watching a movie, and relishing those delicious potato chips. For most of us, it’s our guilty pleasure. However, generally, after eating, one throws the packet in the bin. But this girl thought of something creative and made a saree out of the wrappers. In a clip shared on Instagram, we can see the girl with a potato chips packet in her hand and then the video transitions with her wearing a silver saree allegedly made from the wrappers of the potato chips. She also wears a pair of bangles and flaunts a bun to go along with the saree.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For White Saree Was Inevitable: 5 Pictures of Melody Queen in White Sarees

The viral clip was posted on Instagram by bebadass.in. “For the love of blue Lays and saree,” reads the caption of the post. The original video has been posted by ‘Mae.co.in’ that is a slow fashion brand.

Watch the video here:

While some welcomed the idea of this chips packet saree, others weren’t impressed at all. One user wrote, ‘”we all wanna look like a snack” while a second user jokingly wrote, “Saari ho toh aisi ho warna na ho” (Either wear a saree like this or don’t wear it at all). Another disapproved of the saree and commented, “As an ardent saree lover and an artist, I feel absolutely repulsed seeing this. People indulge in all sorts of tomfoolery in the name of art these days.”

What do you think?