Viral Video Today: Young children can be very close to their grandparents who love spoiling them with tonnes of love. They are really happy to see their grandma and grandpa, especially if its after a very long time. A video is going viral on social media where a grandmother is seen surprising her granddaughter.

The video was posted on Instagram reels by the page 'goodnews_movement'. "Nothing more joyful than seeing your grandparent after missing them for too long. Core memory!" the captions says.

The clip shows a little girl named Stella dressed in a red tracksuit eating breakfast in her high chair. The girl moved to another place with her family and hadn't seen grandma who's nicknamed Gigi for more than two months. The girl could be seen gasping and putting her hands on her head as she realizes Gigi is coming to visit her. "Gigi?" the girl asks.

After hiding behind her, the grandma comes in front of Stella. The cute girl jumps with excitement and moves her arms around as she can't contain her happiness. The video has received over 1.3 million views and 57k likes. Netizens just loved how adorable the little girl's reaction was on seeing her grandma. Users said their love is just too precious.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Wasn’t that super cute?