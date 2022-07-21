Viral Video: Needless to say, paparazzi absolutely loves Malaika Arora. The actress and fitness enthusiast, who is often spotted outside her gym, always makes headlines whenever she steps out of her house. However, a few months back, she was brutally trolled for her weird walking style, and many even called it a duck walk. Now, every time she is seen outside and clicked by paps, netizens are quick to notice her unusual walk. Now, a video has emerged on social media, showing a girl perfectly imitating the actress’ funny walk. In the video, the girl dressed in a crop top and track pants, is seen walking, apparently in a parking area, just like Malaika. She even copies her mannerisms and the way she waves to the media.Also Read - Viral Video: Flight Attendant Gives Safety Demo In His Sassy Style to Grab Passengers' Attention. Watch

The video was uploaded on an Instagram page, and it was simply captioned, “Perfect.” The text on the video reads, “She did it perfectly.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | | (@naughtyworld_)

The video has gone viral, and netizens love how she perfectly copied Malaika’s walks. One user wrote, “she copied her so well,” while another wrote, “No Malaika arora was harmed in this video.”

What do you think?