Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and the internet is currently crushing on a woman who has impressed everyone by performing some amazing backflips. Well, she carried out the stunt not in some athletic clothing, but a saree! Without a doubt, saree is one of the most gorgeous outfits, however, it is hard to perform such acrobatics in the attire. The video shows the woman identified as Mili Sarkar performing the stunt effortlessly in a white saree, making people’s jaws drop.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances to Bole Chudiyan at Her Sangeet Function, Internet Hearts It | Watch

Hailing from West Bengal’s Raiganj, Mili Sarkar is an International Yoga Gold Medalist, and also a professional dancer and gymnast. In the video, she first does the backflip with utmost ease and then goes on to dance to Asha Bhonsle’s ‘Mujhe Naulakha Mangawa De Re’, with energetic moves.

“Dancing in saree,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video:

Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it. More so, sarees aren’t the ideal outfit for such stunts at all.