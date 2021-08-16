Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and the internet is currently crushing on a girl who has impressed everyone by performing some amazing backflips. However, there’s a twist. The girl carried out the stunt not in some athletic clothing, but a saree! As many of us even struggle to walk in it, the young girl with open hair is seen doing a backflip on stairs in a saree.Also Read - Naag Naagin Dance? Video of Two Snakes Twirling Around Each Other on a Roof Goes Viral | WATCH

In the video, the girl identified as Misha can be seen performing the stunt effortlessly in a red saree, making people’s jaws drop. Turns out girl in the video is a trained gymnast and her name is Misha Sharma. Misha who goes by the name mishaa_official_shared the video with the caption, ”Thank you guys for 30M views.”

Watch the video here:

Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it. More so, sarees aren’t the ideal outfit for such stunts at all, however Misha seems to have mastered that too. On her Instagram page, she has shared several other videos in which she is seen performing some mind-blowing stunts and similar backflips. However, these stunts can be dangerous if performed without guidance.

Since being shared, the video has gathered 136,016 likes and all sorts of comments from people, with many lauding the determination of the young woman. Evidently, netizens are now in awe of Misha and are applauding her for this extraordinary talent. The comment section is full of fire and heart emojis.

Earlier, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, was also seen doing a series of backflips wearing a saree.