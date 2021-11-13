A hilarious video is going viral on social where a photoshoot went completey wr ong. An aesethetic Instagram worthy photoshoot was planned by a woman near water, but she wasn’t careful and it resulted in a massive fail. The video shows a woman a beautiful long pink dress getting her hair set on the bank of a river. She then sits on a swing that appears like it is hovering over the water with the support of something.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Girls Dance to Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Kusu Kusu, Nora Fatehi is Mighty Impressed| Watch

The wooden was hanging by ropes over a few feet deep water. As the woman sat on the delicate swing and posed for the camera, the shoot seems to be going well.

That is until she poses with back at the camera and someone tries to get the trail of her dress in the air by pulling and shaking it. The movement of the trail, her weight and the way she was balancing on the swing, breaks it and she falls in the water. As she gets out of the water, she is even seen laughing at herself over the incident.

Watch the viral video below: