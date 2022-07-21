Hyderabad: In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, young boys and girls are seen recording Instagram dance reels on trending songs in an attempt to gain popularity and more followers. In a similar incident, a young girl was spotted grooving on a Tamil song in the Hyderabad metro. In the video, the unidentified girl, dressed in red top and blue denims, was seen dancing on Tamil song ‘Ra Ra’. Though the video went viral with several views, it has received mixed reactions from the audience. While some didn’t think it to be a problem, others termed the act as a “nuisance.”Also Read - Watch: Rakhi Sawant's 'Baharo Phool Barsao..' Moment, Showers Rose Petals On Boyfriend Adil Khan At Mumbai Airport- Video Viral

Watch the video here:

💃 Dance On Hyderabad Metro 🚄 When did this happen??? pic.twitter.com/ZilPdia9fx — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) July 20, 2022

Many questioned why such activities were permitted on public transportation. “What kind of nuisance is this?? Are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains? Are you guys changed Hyderabad metro stations as picnic spots & dance floors?,” a user tweeted while tagging Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. Another commented, “Don’t encourage this type of useless thing. Metro is not your private property to deal.”

Another person came to her defence and wrote, “it is quite enjoyable to see. Here in Hyderabad, autos used to play tunes over the speakers, which made the boring traffic trip more entertaining. Why have people become so intolerant when it does not damage anyone?”

Later, a complaint was filed against her, and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials stated that she would face strict legal actions.