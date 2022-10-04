Viral Video Today: In the age of TikTok and Instagram reels, more and more young kids are looking up to be influencers. Two little kids went crazy viral on Instagram recently because of their adorable video. Their reel has received over 22 million views and 1.9 million likes. More than 8,800 reels have been created using their viral audio.Also Read - Ravan Dahan 2022: Check Time And Place In Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

The hilarious video showed siblings Zarah and Zohan introducing themselves to the internet. "Yeh mera bhai hai…." the little girl says, waiting for her brother to introduce her. When he doesn't, she helps him by whispering, "Bolo na meri behen hai". "Yeh meri behen hai," the little boy wearing specs finally says. The two then smile adorably, knowing that they messed up their 'intro'. "Yeh mera bhai hai, main iski behen hun," the little girl reiterates. The boy then says that they're having noodle eating competition.

An equally cute version of the video is going viral now where the girl recreated the funny way the bhai-behen introduce each other, but with her grandfather. "Yeh mere dada hain…" the girl says. While her grandpa looks at the camera with a blank face. She then whispers to him, "Bolo na yeh meri potee hai." "Yeh meri potee hai," the elderly man says while smiling. "Yeh mere dada hai, main inki potee hun," the girl reiterates just like the little girl in the viral reel.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF GIRL RECREATING VIRAL BHAI BEHEN REEL WITH GRANDPA HERE:

Netizens found their reel adorable and heartwarming, with many users commenting with ‘aww’ and saying how cute the granddaughter and grandfather duo were. Their reel shared on the handle ‘_themikudhasu01’ has received over 14.7 million views and 1.8 million likes. “Cutesttt and best thing on Instagram I saw rn,” a user commented. “This video is lovely i watching this video reminded me of my grandfather,” another user wrote. “Purest soul,” a third user said.

WATCH THE ORIGINAL REEL HERE:

Both the versions are super cute!