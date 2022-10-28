Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Unless provoked, they rarely attack human beings and share a cordial and playful relationship with us. Recently, a baby elephant left the internet go ‘aww’, after it sought the help of a girl after falling into mud. In the video shared on Twitter, the baby elephant can be seen stuck in a muddy ditch between a country road and a sugarcane field. Thankfully, a girl came to its rescue and tried her best to pull it out of the ditch. The girl pulls the elephant’s legs out of the ditch and finally manages to pull the jumbo out. After the elephant is out of the mud, he does the sweetest thing by lifting its trunk towards the girl, as if it is saying thank you.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride & Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot, Internet Calls It 'Dhoom 4' | Watch

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The caption read, “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing”. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride And Groom Kiss On The Mandap In Front of Pandit Ji And Family. Watch

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

One user wrote, “Just as life, all that someone needs is a little bit of encouragement and reaching out . Wow! This is so heartwarming.” Another commented, “The world thrives because of such kind hearted souls….”. A third said, “Such a lovely gesture by the little elephant, priceless clip. Well done little girl too!”

Congratulations to courageous woman and salute her for rescuing the elephant 🐘. — Samikkannu M (@SamikkannuM2) October 28, 2022

Lovely! This planet 🌎 equally belongs to everyone and everyone should help each other — Bhakt 🇮🇳 (@DXBBrahmin) October 27, 2022

Just too good. Even wild animals understand diff between truly helpful and showcased help — ShaileshArora (@ShaileshArora15) October 28, 2022

How thankful! Sweet 😍 — Kirthana Sri (@kirthanalaya_m) October 27, 2022

How cute!