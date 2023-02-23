Home

Viral

Viral Video: Girl Riding Bicycle Gets Punished For Acting Irresponsibly On Busy Road | Watch

Viral Video: Girl Riding Bicycle Gets Punished For Acting Irresponsibly On Busy Road | Watch

The girl was extremely lucky that in spite of her stupidity, she escaped unhurt with a touch-and-go moment.

Viral Video: Girl Riding Bicycle Gets Punished For Acting Irresponsibly On Busy Road | Watch

Viral Video: When we talk about being on the road, it automatically creates an image of a busy street or an intersection buzzing with vehicles of all types and pedestrians who go about their daily routines according to their available means and timings. Sometimes we are doing just fine as we follow the traffic rules and maintain our composure even when faced with tough situations, and you will agree that that is the right thing to do. But then, there is something called human frailty and it gets better of our sense of ruling. This is the time when the chances of any mishap taking place are much high.

These trying moments can become a matter of life and death in a matter of just a few seconds. This is the reason that we ought to have our reasoning power intact and just ignore the negative road users who are trying to provoke us into acting rashly.

You may like to read

Those people on the road who justify their reckless acts with the argument that some other person or persons are doing it too should go back to the classroom, learn, and understand the unwritten laws and rules of road use. But it is also true that for these kinds of rash people, we have those who use their brains with full responsibility and caution.

This is what the viral video that we are sharing with you depicts. It shows three boys with their bicycles waiting to cross the road. A girl approaches from their behind with her bicycle and instead of waiting for the road to be clear, she pedals ahead and loses control as a result of which she swerves toward the left while a truck passes by a few inches away from her. The girl is not hurt but the front wheel of her bicycle is badly mangled.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ShockingClip.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The girl was extremely lucky that in spite of her stupidity, she escaped unhurt with a touch-and-go moment. The wheel can be replaced but if a life is snuffed out it won’t get back. So, this should serve as a lesson to all and sundry that one should not take things for granted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.