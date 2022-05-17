Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks or Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances To Lat Lag Gayi, People Call It Mind Blowing | Watch

A hilarious video is going viral that shows an Indian girl, who seems like a shy and budding influencer, recording a dance video on her terrace with the help of a friend. As the video begins, the girl's friend could be seen recording her while she danced to a Bollywood song. She was confidently dancing until her friend saw a neighbour filming them recording the reel. Both girls got embarrassed, not that there was anything to be embarrassed about, and ran away from the terrace.

The clip was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'memes.bks' with the following caption: 'Didi sharma gayi kya'. The video has received over 20k views and 1,900 likes. Netizens found the fact that the girls ran away hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

