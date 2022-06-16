Viral Video: A video has captured the hilarious moment when a girl was left screaming as an ostrich poked its head through her car window at a safari park. The incident happened when 22-year-old Chloe Benham visited the Safari Wild Animal Park in Como, Mississippi with her friend Stephen. The duo were just chilling in the car when a ostrich poked its head inside the car in search of food, leaving the girl panicking and screaming. As the ostrich made its way towards her and the food, she began to shriek in fear. Further, Chloe gathered some corn in her hand and reached out to give it to the bird.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Passing By Cars Gives Man a High Five, Clip Has 17 Million Views. Watch

After a while, when Chloe regained her composure, both of them burst out laughing and described the day as “absolutely hilarious”. Chloe said: “I probably laughed the hardest I ever have in my life. There were a ton of ostriches across the animal park grounds, so we did encounter them after this. I made sure to roll up my window before they could get another chance to stick their head in the car. I would really love to overcome my fear of ostriches before I die though!”

Watch the video here:

Her friend Stephen, who is a bartender, had visited the park once before and was excited to go back. He said: “I had been once before so I was excited to go back again. Chloe grew up around farm animals and LOVED goats so she was very excited too. I never expected her to be scared of any of them, let alone an ostrich! Neither of us knew what was coming.”

Ostrich the largest bird in the world and the fastest runner among any other two-legged animal, able to sprint at around 45mph.