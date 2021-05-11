Viral Video: Needless to say, roti is an integral part of Indian cuisine and most of us have grown up grew up eating it everyday of our lives. However, making a good chapati is a skill which needs a lot of practice. Now, most of us usually require rolling pin (belan) and a rolling board (chakla) to make a round roti, but there are also hot of hacks through which you can roll a perfect chapati. One such video is going viral in which a young girl demonstrates how to roll a round roti in just a few simple steps. She first keeps the kneaded dough on the board and covers it with a plastic sheet. Then she places a steel plate over it and presses it thoroughly from all sides. After she takes off the plate, we get a perfect round roti! Also Read - Viral Video: Soldiers Use Pressure Cooker For Steam Inhalation, Desi Jugaad Goes Viral | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral and people are loving this desi jugaad. Yesterday, another kitchen hack had gone viral that can make your job of peeling garlic much easier. According to the video, you need to take a full-sized garlic and then cut it horizontally with a knife. After this, you need to turn both the halves inwards to face the chopping board with the peel facing the top side. With the flat side of the knife, smash both the halves together which will remove the entire peel.

Do try these hacks and let us know if they work!