Viral Video: It’s quite unfortunate that millions of women are sexually harassed and assaulted all over the world, every single day. More often than not, the onus of protecting oneself from molesters falls on the victims themselves. Women are often asked to practice and take up self-defense classes in order to protect themselves from the perpetrators. One such video has gone viral, showing a brave girl taking down as many as 6 men who were harassing and threatening her.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Lightning Bolt Strikes Tree During A Storm, Leaves People Shocked | Watch

The video shows 6 men cornering and harassing a girl on a lonely street. The location of the video is not known yet. The girl then fights back and pulls out some savage martial arts moves including a flying kick. She thrashes all the 6 men one by one by kicking them with her feet and knocks them down. The 25-second video was posted on Twitter by the account ‘TheFigen,’ with the caption, “Don’t mess with the girl! Hiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!” The viral video has so far amassed received 3.5 million views and over 9000 shares.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens were in awe of her bravery and strength, while many expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that women have to go through so much everyday. One user wrote, ”No girl should have to deal with this. Teach your sons that this is never okay.” Another commented, ”Real example of Ninja.” A third commented, “It’s sad what a poor girl has to go through in this stupid world.”

No girl should have to deal with this. Teach your sons that this is never okay. https://t.co/hZAg7EcHy0 — Ramatu Ada Ochekliye (@remimah) June 12, 2022

Great example of True Bravery https://t.co/WJM4S3ZQTN — Zahoor khan (@RealZahooKhan) June 12, 2022

She's badass WTF. She nailed those bozos hard… and in style. https://t.co/bdNNtmMXgC — Frolbericheri Frol (@AniMohid) June 12, 2022

