Delhi: After the infamous Lucknow slap incident, another similar video of a girl slapping a guy in middle of the road has surfaced on social media. The incident apparently happened in Delhi’s Connaught place when the girl threw cold drinks at a random guy, for a prank video. When he confronted her, the duo got into a heated argument, following which she slapped him. The fight further escalated from there and the girl slapped him again. Notwithstanding the insult, the guy slaps the girl back in response. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered at the spot to see what’s happening, while some tried to intervene in the matter.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl's Head Hangs Upside Down From Ceiling Like a Horror Movie Scene, Internet Freaks Out | Watch

“Just because you are a girl you think you can do anything? Do we guys have no respect?” he is heard saying while the girl replies, “Toh tum ladki ko thappad maroge?” “She slapped me thrice. I’m a teacher,” the guy says further. Towards the end, the guy says, “Lucknow wala scene na samajhna isse”, after which the girl says “sorry”.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral on YouTube and many commented that the guy did the right thing by slapping her back. ‘Karara jawab”, wrote one user, in response to the video. Meanwhile, some other users were doubtful about the incident and claimed that the video was scripted.

(Disclaimer: India.Com can’t verify the authenticity of the video)