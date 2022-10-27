Viral Video: It is only through a good education that a person can achieve success in this world. However, not everyone is lucky or privileged enough to receive good quality education or get admitted in renowned schools. For many, life is unfair as it denies them their basic rights. Poverty and education are inextricably linked, because people living in poverty may stop going to school so they can work, which leaves them without literacy and important skills. Despite all the struggle and hardships, there are still people willing to overcome all the challenges and work hard in order to be literate. One such inspiring video has come to the fore which shows a girl studying under the streetlights on the pavement.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Kid Turns Gopi Bahu, Washes Father's Laptop With Soap. Here's Why

Shared on an Instagram page called named Stutes Zone 987, the video which has been shot from a moving car, shows a school girl, still in her uniform, scribbling something in her notebook under the street lights. She seems engrossed in her studies even as the vehicles pass by her. Her unwavering attention and dedication to her studies has left many on the internet inspired. "Aaj ki sabse acchi video," reads the caption.

GIRL STUDIES UNDER STREET LIGHTS ON PAVEMENT: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stutes Zone 987 (@stutes_zone_987)

The post has made many emotional, and several lauded the girl for giving the utmost importance to her studies. “Sach mei, sabse acchi video. Jinke paas nahi hai, wahi kadar karna jante hai,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Aise hi mehnati bacche aage chal kr apna or Desh ka naam roshan karte hai very proud of you beta.” “God bless you,” wrote several other users.