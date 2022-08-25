Viral Video Today: If you’ve seen Selena Gomez’s Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, you might be familiar with the term ‘quinceanera’. For those who haven’t seen that episode, a quinceanera is the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood. It has pre-Columbian roots in Mexico and Guatemala and is widely celebrated by girls throughout Hispanic America.Also Read - Viral Video: Cool Bride Seen Driving Royal Enfield to Wedding Venue, Swag Impresses The Internet | Watch

A teenage girl’s epic entrance into her quinceanera party is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by a photographer from Houston, US ‘Lorenzo and Lela’, who specialises in wedding and quince photography. The video has racked up over 127 million views and 5.9 million likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Shy Bride Steals The Show As She Dances to Bhojpuri Song, Delights The Internet | Watch

In the video, a girl can be seen entering the quince wearing a beautiful poofy purple gown. She has her wings bent but as soon as she enters, she transforms into a butterfly but spinning and opening her colourful wings. The girl also had pretty little butterflies in her hair. Netizens were mesmerized on watching the video saying they can’t stop playing it on a loop.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Quince photograher (@dallasquincephotographer)

Stunning, right?!