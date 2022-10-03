Viral Video Today: You might have tried or heard of a variety of tobacco-free flavoured paan that people eat these days in Delhi or Mumbai such as butterscotch, chocolate, blueberry, and fire. The fire paan is made using spices, dried fruits, nuts and sugar which is then set on fire and put straight into the mouth of the customer by the street vendor.Also Read - College Boy Plays Pasoori On Veena, Crowd Goes Crazy. Viral Video Has 19 Million Views

The fun of eating a fire paan is while it’s still burning but this girl probably didn’t get the memo and decided to ruin the fun of eating fire paan. Like most people, the girl asked someone to record her video while she tries fire paan for the first time. As the paan wale bhaiya prepares the fire paan and is about to put it in her mouth, she gets scared of the fire and blows on the flame. Also Read - Viral Video: Vendor Makes Golgappa Shake By Mixing Puri, Chutney, Pani, Netizens Say Please Stop

The flame goes out and paan wala’s trick is ruined. Unlike most people, the girl probably didn’t know that fire paan does not hurt as the fire dies the moment it is put in the mouth. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘psycho_biihari’ with the text: ‘Arre Didi Didi Didi’. The video has netizens shaking their heads as the girl ruined fire paan and left the vendor annoyed. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Govinda's Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho, Her Adorable Expressions Will Win You Over | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL EATING FIRE PAAN FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycho Bihari (@psycho_biihari)

Don’t ruin the fun of eating fire paan like this!