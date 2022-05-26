Viral Video: Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child like a mother does. Not just humans, such strong protective instincts are prevalent in animals and birds too. A video which proves the same has surfaced on the internet showing a peahen attacking a girl after she tries to steal her eggs.Also Read - TikToker's Videos Help Migrants Cross Border And Enter US. Read Viral Story

In the video going viral, we can see that a peahen is sitting near a lot of eggs. Just then, a girl comes close to it, picks the peahen up and throws it far away. She then hurriedly starts collecting all the eggs scattered on the ground. Seconds later, the peahen comes flying and hits the girl in such a way that she falls down on the ground. The girl will surely remember this lesson for the rest of her life.

Watch the video here:

Peacock 🦚 said “YOU RAGGEDY BITCH” pic.twitter.com/S3dbPGmcH6 — IG & tiktok @thenitawooshow (@issawooo) May 24, 2022

Shared on May 24, the video has gone crazy viral with 3 million views and more than 38,000 shares and retweets. Many users slammed the woman and said that she got what she deserved. People also hailed a mother’s love and lauded the peahen for fiercely protecting her eggs. One user wrote, ”She really thought that peacock was gonna let her steal they eggs?” Another commented, ”Why do people mess with other beings so much? She earned that knock down for certain hopefully she never tried again.”

Here are other reactions:

I wanna punch this woman so badly https://t.co/OFi2Ml1paV — Ms Perfectly Fine ☕️💌🩰🐇🌷 (@hoopshoota) May 25, 2022

I’m screaming cus why she toss it like that!? Peacock said not today! https://t.co/EWRk2goCl6 — Taryn ❤️‍🔥 (@TARYNxOFFICIAL) May 25, 2022

Peacocks are my fav bird, PRETTY BUT AGGRESSIVE IF YOU FUCK WIT EM! https://t.co/HgLZ7uVaDE — 🌪Wakandan Queen Storm #blkcottagecoreday™️☁⚡ (@Bythegoddess4) May 25, 2022

She fully deserved that stupid cow https://t.co/4LNO0JXrNx — Callum Lawton (@callum_lawton_) May 25, 2022

I just have one question: what did she think was going to happen?? https://t.co/zgBRKkSP9Q — naomi simone, transsexual leftist 🌌🐙 (@H0NEYRIVER) May 25, 2022

What do you think?