Chorni Ka Video: Pickpocketing, swiping mobile phones and snatching are very common in India which is why people should avoid talking on their phones while walking on the road and having their handbags at a vulnerable position. These offenses are also common in metros, and trains but they can also happen in other places too. Usually, thieves use distraction tactics to swipe something from your pocket or handbag, usually it's mobile phones and wallets.

Men often become victims of this as they keep their phones and wallets, both in the pockets of their pants. It's also a misconception that only men steal, women can be thieves too, and can turn out to be pretty good at fooling their victims. This man who thought he was just helping out a girl lost his wallet to a clever thief. The video shows a woman wearing shorts and shirt distracting a man by asking him for help with her phone.

As the man helps her, she steals his wallet from his back pocket, thanks him and leaves. She then puts the stolen wallet in her shirt and walks away after fooling another victim. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page 'funtaap' and has gone viral with over 115 views and 4,900 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN STEALING MAN’S WALLET HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

