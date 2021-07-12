Viral Video: It’s the wedding season in India and many dramatic and bizarre stories have come to the fore recently, amusing netizens. However, one such heartbreaking video has emerged on social media leaving many saddened. In the video, a woman can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs, calling out for her boyfriend outside a wedding hall. Notably, her boyfriend whom she calls ‘babu’ was marrying another woman.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Hairdresser Does This To Woman Talking to Her Friend During Head Wash. Watch

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad, as the woman desperately called out for boyfriend, begging him to talk to her once. She repeatedly tried to enter the marriage hall by saying ‘sona babu’. According to a report by Zee News, the woman, a Kanpur resident, claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with the boy for the last three years. The couple worked at a private firm in Bhopal.

On knowing that her boyfriend was marrying another woman, she couldn’t herself and reached the wedding hall, but to no avail.

Watch the video here:

Seeing the commotion, the groom’s family members and guards tightened the security further. However, she continued screaming until the police arrived who escorted her away. She couldn’t even meet the boy.

The video has gone viral on social media, and many have sympathised with the heartbroken girl.