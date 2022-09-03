New Delhi: Students from all over the country come to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams. Needless to say, these examinations are quite difficult and only a handful of students can make the cut. One such story of struggle has emerged on YouTube wherein an IAS aspirant is seen describing his struggle and experience of preparing for this highly competitive exam. In the video, the aspirant claims that he sat for the UPSC exams 5 times in the last 11 years, but he did not get selected. Later, he says that he also had a girlfriend, who has now become an IAS officer. The youth, named Harendra Pandey lamented that people change after becoming successful. Sharing his experience, he said that his girlfriend changed her number as soon as she became an officer. Since then, they never contacted again.Also Read - Viral Video: Guys Recreate Kala Chashma Trend on Mumbai Local Train, Netizens Love This Version | Watch

His video has been uploaded on a YouTube channel by a YouTuber named Shivam Divakar.

WATCH VIDEO OF IAS ASPIRANT TALKING ABOUT HIS GIRLFRIEND AND UPSC PREPARATION:

Notably, Harendra Pandey, is a resident of Gopalganj, Bihar, and has taken the UPSC exam 5 times in 11 years. He performed well 4 times but luck did not support him further. He said that he was a very good student in school. Harendra told the YouTuber that he came to Delhi in 2011 to prepare for UPSC. He also acknowledged his mistakes made during the preparation.

Users on YouTube praised Harendra’s strong will and honesty. Some users wrote that people preparing for IAS have a different reality.