Viral Video Today: Harrdy Sandhu’s hit song Bijlee Bijlee was all the rage on social media until a few months ago. It’s one of the favourite dance challenges of Indian and foreign netizens because of its catchy lyrics and hook steps. And it’s still loved by people to dance to at Punjabi weddings. A few dancers from Gujarat gave the Bijlee Bijlee song and did dance challenge with a Bhangra twist.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Girls Perform A Beautiful Geometric Dance, Netzines in Awe | Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Downtown Bhangra, India’s biggest Bhangra academy located in Surat. The reel has gone viral with 101k views and 151k likes. It shows two men and two women dancing on a Bhangra-remix version of Bijlee Bijlee. The dancers nail the steps of the song mixed with proper Punjabi dancing. Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Desi Boys Dance to Barso Re, Leave Netizens in Splits. Watch

Later in the video, the choreographer Balwinder Singh Dhillon joined the dancers and grooved in the middle skillfully. Instagram users just loved the Bhangra choreography of the remixed song and said they made the original dance steps better. Netizens flooded the comments saying their performance was energetic and enjoyable. Also Read - Viral Video: Baraatis Dance Under Tarp As Groom Sits in Bus Amid Heavy Rains in Indore. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Bhangra (@downtown.bhangra)

Amazing, wasn’t it?