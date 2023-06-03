Home

Viral Video: Girls Break Piggy Bank for Rs 2,000 Notes; Internet Says ‘Call IT Department’

After the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, these two girls and their parents decided to check their piggy banks for any Rs 2,000 notes to deposit in the bank.

The girls had no choice but to open their piggy banks after the RBI’s announcement. Photo/Instagram: @ErVasimMansuri

Remember the good old days of our childhood when we used to have a piggy bank where we would collect coins given by our parents and relatives? It was a tough decision for us to save that money instead of buying candies with the same amount. And when the piggy bank became full, we would excitedly break it open and count all the coins to buy things for ourselves. Although the amount wasn’t much, it gave us the satisfaction of purchasing things with our saved money and taught us the value of saving for future needs.

However, times have changed now, and you will be amazed to see the savings of these two adorable little girls. After the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, these two girls and their parents decided to check their piggy banks for any Rs 2,000 notes to deposit in the bank.

To everyone’s surprise, the amount of money these two girls had saved in their piggy bank was astonishing. The video of these two little girls has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens amazed.

The video showcases the girls revealing their gullak (piggy bank) and one of them proceeds to break it open, revealing a stash of Rs 5,00 and Rs 2,000 notes. This surprising revelation has left viewers in awe. The caption accompanying the video reads, “So much money, oh my god! I put money in the morning and take it out in the evening.”

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Er Vasim Mansuri 👨‍💻 (@thevasimbuilder)

The video was shared on Instagram by Er Vasim Mansuri and since being shared, the video has garnered over 36 million views and received 1.5 million likes. The clip also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments.

“I don’t have this much money in my account as in their Gullak,” a user commented.

“Never got this much money from my piggy bank,” second user said.

“Hello income tax department,” commented the third.

“Call income tax department,” a user jokingly commented.

“Average baniya kid,” joked an Instagram user.

“These are pakka baniya kids,” said another.

