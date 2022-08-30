Viral Video Today: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. A few months back, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Ever since then, the Kala Chashma dance trend has blown up on the internet. The challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song. A new addition to this series of dance videos is one of a group of girls playing Vollyeball and grooving to the song. Turning the the volleyball court into a dance floor, a girl wearing blue jersey first sends the approaching volleyball to the other way of the net. When the third girl misses the ball, she also falls on the court and twerks on the song, as other girls groove with her and cheer her.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Steal Hearts With Their Amazing Dance on Sapna Choudhary's 'Panghat Door Se Ghana' | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram on a page called_wholesomememeworld. It has been credited to a TikTok user, liv_opstad. The text on the video reads , "The best one so far."

WATCH GIRLS GROOVING TO KALA CHASHMA INSIDE VOLLEYBALL COURT:

The video has gone super viral, with more than 548,536 likes and several comments. One user appreciated the team spirit and wrote, “DAMNNN THE SUPPORT OF YHE WHOLE CLASS.” A second commented, “I love it.” A third said, “This trend is getting out of hand.” Others dropped fire, heart and love emojis.