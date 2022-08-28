Girls Dance Video: It’s been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media whether in India or abroad, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues.Also Read - Indian Aunties Dance On Kala Chashma By Twerking Like In Viral Trend. Watch Video

A group of sari-clad women was recently seen doing a belly dance performance at a wedding function. The three women set the stage on fire with sensual dance moves to the song Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the woman in the middle was wearing a red saree, the other two women were wearing orange sarees.

After the Oo Antava, the women danced to a second song which is also very popular these days – Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The crowd was constantly hooting and cheering for the women during the well-coordinated wedding dance performance. The trio could be seen doing the same dance steps used in the songs.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRLS DANCING TO OO ANTAVA AND TIP TIP BARSA PANI:

What a fiery performance!