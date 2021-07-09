Viral Video: Every day or the other, amusing, weird and funny videos go viral on the internet, capturing the interest of users. One such video that is being widely shared on social media is of a crazy fight that broke between a group of girls in the middle of a street. It’s not known where the video is from, but the video has gone viral, and people are curious to know the reason behind this ugly brawl.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Man Burns The Dance Floor With His Energetic Moves, Netizens Say 'Super' | Watch

The video shows three young girls, clad in jeans and sneakers, aggressively charging at each other and kicking each other. After a few seconds, the third girl exits the scene and the two girls left behind, continue the fight as they continue kicking and punching each other in addition to pulling hair as well. Meanwhile, onlookers standing at the end of the lane watch the fight from a distance.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sa Tu SaiNi (@satu_saini90)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and users are pouring all sorts of funny comments.

Previously too, a similar video of two girls fighting on the road had gone viral on social media. The fight between them turned so ugly that they dragged each other and fell into a dirty drain, with filth all over them. Even then, they continued to fight like WWE wrestlers, as their hands and faces got covered with black, mucky water.