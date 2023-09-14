Home

Viral

Girl Students Engage In Ugly Fight Inside College Premises, Video Goes Viral

Girl Students Engage In Ugly Fight Inside College Premises, Video Goes Viral

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 66,000 views, and the number continues to rise.

Intense Brawl Between Female College Students Caught on Camera, Video Quickly Goes Viral. Photo: Twitter @gharkekalesh

College life is one of the most intriguing and significant phases of our lives, filled with countless memories. During our college days, many of us have likely witnessed disputes, both minor and major. Typically, boys engage in disagreements with their peers for various reasons. However, witnessing intense conflicts among girls is a rare occurrence. In this video, we present an incident where two college girls engaged in a fierce physical altercation, the cause of which remains unknown. A heated argument between the two girls escalated into a massive fight on the college campus. Now, the video of the fight has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Trending Now

The clip shows two female students inside the college campus throwing punches and attempting to take each other down, while other students watch. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user with the handle @gharkekalesh, along with the caption, “No context clash between two girls inside Amity University Noida.”

You may like to read

Watch The Video Here

No context kalesh b/w Two Girls inside Amity university Noida pic.twitter.com/PXSYBalrWQ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 13, 2023

According to the post, the incident took place on the Amity University premises. However, India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 66,000 views, and the number continues to rise. The clip has also prompted X users to express their views in the comments section, with many cracking jokes and sharing funny memes.

Recently, another video of a girls’ fight was circulating on the internet in which two girls can be seen engaging in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a hair-pulling, fist-throwing wrestling match.

In the videos, two girls are seen engaged in a heated argument that soon turns into a physical fight. Both girls pull each other’s hair, hit, push, and point fingers at each other, while other students watch.

The video clips were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @gharkekalesh, with the caption, “Conflict between two girls at Engineering University Roorkee, probably over a guy.” According to the caption, the incident happened at an engineering university in Roorkee over a boy.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES