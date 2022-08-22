Viral Video Today: It’s never a good idea to down any kind of slide until the slide is completely clear. However, these three girls learned from their mistake with all of them going down a water slide at once, which obviously resulted in an epic fail.Also Read - This Viral Video of Baby Hippo Swimming In The Pool Is The Cutest Thing Ever. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘punjabi_industry__’ and it has gone viral with thousands of views. In the clip, two girls who are in their swimwear at a water park are going down very slowly on a huge water slide. When the slide is so big and slippery, it’s best to clear the way for just one person to go down. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses This Genius Trick To Run Away During Police Chase, Leaves Cops Confused. Watch

But a few moments later, another girl comes down the slide on her stomach in full speed. The girl pushes the other two girls, who fall downwards due to the great impact. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Woman Compares Crowded Streets of Toronto To Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Netizens Say LOL True. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by punjabi industry (@punjabi_industry__)

Wait for your turn!