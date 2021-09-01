Viral Video: In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a couple in China were left shocked when they found a mass of hair hanging from the ceiling of their house. Notably, the couple from China’s Puding county in Guizhou province later realized it was their daughter who had got her head stuck in a hole. The freak accident happened on Friday when the couple’s curious daughter found a hole on the ground in the first floor living room inside their house. The 8-inch-wide hole had been cut for installation of a vent of an extraction fan, Dailystar.co.uk reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Models Keep Walking The Ramp As Hailstorm Disrupts Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show in Italy | Watch

Seeing the hole, the girl decided to put her head inside it. As soon as she peeped through the hole, she realised that her head has got stuck in it. When her parents saw the scary scene, they immediately called firefighters to rescue their daughter. A video of the rescue which has gone viral shows the ‘scary’ head covered in long hair hanging upside down through the ceiling, as the crew arrive.

Watch the video here:

As part of the rescue, one crew member tries to push the girl’s head while the others hold her upside down on the first floor. They also use pliers to expand the opening but to no vail, until they apply vegetable oil on the girl’s head and finally free her. The team spent around 40 minutes to free the girl, who was then taken to a hospital for a detailed checkup. Thankfully, she was not injured.

The video has gone viral, freaking out people. One user wrote, “It is like a scene from The Ring where the ghost crawled out from the well. I shouldn’t be watching this at night.”