Rajkot: A video of girls performing garba wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gujarat’s Rajkota has gone viral. The dance was meant to raise awareness about the dangers of Covid-19. A video shows the group dancing to a song at the Navratri event.Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond Performs Garba With His Kids, Grooves to 'Chogada' to Celebrate Navratri | Watch

The video shows girls dressed up in their PPE kits and masks and performing Garba on the folk song. Notably, Garba is an Indian folk dance performed during Navratri, particularly in Gujarat.

The organisers said it was an attempt to caution the general public about the dangers of Covid-19. Speaking to ANI, Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba said, “This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Girls in PPE kits performed Garba dance in Rajkot, Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri on Monday night "This Garba aims to spread awareness among the public about the COVID-19," said Rakshaben Boriya, organiser of the Garba pic.twitter.com/Bqd9JZzJ7d — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

The video has gone viral with more than 21,000 views and people are loving the dance performance.

The nine-day religious festival of Navratri is one of the most popular festivals in Gujarat and other parts of north India. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The Gujarat government has allowed garba events in housing societies and on streets with some guidelines to ensure there is no gathering of large crowds at the venues.