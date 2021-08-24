Viral Video: Whether people admit it or not, everyone wants to get pampered and feel special on their birthdays. Women, especially make a bigger deal out of their birthdays than guys, because they want to feel loved and appreciated. However, many a times, women get disappointed by not having expectations met by their significant others as they fail to make their birthdays ‘special’ in true sense of the word. Gone are the days when a cliched birthday cake and dinner used to make women happy. Women now want their boyfriends and husbands to go out of their way and make the day memorable by doing something different.Also Read - Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Slaps Auto Driver, Beats Him With Slippers During Argument Over Fare | Watch

One such funny rant has gone viral on Twitter, in which an upset girl tries to make her boyfriend understand that he needs to do something special on her birthday other than just bringing a cake. She explains that she plans his birthday every year and decorates the house beautifully, but he does nothing extraordinary to impress her. However, he fails miserably to understand her expectations and asks her what should he do to make her happy.

”Mere ko ghumna nahi hai, mere ko kuch special karna hai. Ab wo bhi mai bataungi ki special kya karna hai,” she says with a smile. ”Agar tune kuch plan nahi kiya hoga iss baar, to mai cate nahi kaatungi. Cake sacchi tere muh pe maar dungi,” she says angrily in the end.

Watch the hilarious video here:

“Girls are simple, boys make it complex” Meanwhile girls: pic.twitter.com/WSMlPEpwMO — adi 🐺 (@ximpatientwolf) August 22, 2021

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and people are finding this conversation too relatable, especially women. While most of the women totally understood what the girl was trying to convey, men were still clueless.

One user wrote, ”TBH this girl is me! iske expectation Bilkul match kar rahe mere expectations se “KUCH TOH SPECIAL KARO NAA YRR ” Khana khilana ghumana is not special.”

Here are more reactions:

@BrahmaandKiMaa TBH this girl is me! iske expectation Bilkul match kar rahe mere expectations se "KUCH TOH SPECIAL KARO NAA YRR " 😭😭😭 Khana khilana ghumana is not special 🥺 — CIGGY (@caustic_kanya) August 23, 2021

From real mad to real quick “tu kya plan kr rha hai mjy bata na” 😂😂 i mean okay nvm she is cutie but sooo complex man. I know now why i m single😂 — adi 🐺 (@ximpatientwolf) August 22, 2021

Yakeen karain she is lucky the guy did so much xD i dnt even remember my birthdays at times😂 — adi 🐺 (@ximpatientwolf) August 22, 2021

Soooo meeee bc😭😭😭😭😭😭

Me be like kuch special karo mere bday par😭

But koi kuch ni karta😔💔 bsss cake cut kara aur bahar gyi ghumne😭 kisi ne mere lie kuch special ni kia💔💔💔💔 — Shehnaaz Gill Fan✨ (@shehnaazgill_) August 23, 2021

It is all about feeling special for girls. If you do something special on one birthday, on next birthday you need to do something of higher level. Expectations keeps on growing.

Start with very low, ek sath sab mat karo, nahi to aise hi L lagenge tumhare. — 🇮🇳 शून्य 🇮🇳 (@0_Shunya_0) August 23, 2021

This is also me. Something special karo na yaar! Always similar. Ghumo photo khana khao. Adhirat ok bomb phodo na. Kuch saal me sab boys khisa jate hne😁😁😁. Khisa pita admi. — The housewife syndrome (@OdiaFemmeforte) August 23, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHA this so funny yet cute😂😂 aise bande pe toh ghussa bhi na aye and i love the way they're both continuing😂😂😂 i wish i saw the end of it, she defo had more in her😂😳 — Maymoona Afridi (@afridi_maymoona) August 22, 2021

Does your partner does something special for your birthday? Tell us in the comments.