Ujjain: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it's common to see people especially youngsters recording Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. However, there is a place and time for that. Recently, a video of girls dancing in the Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain for an Instagram reel went viral on social media, upsetting a section of online users. The video shows one of the girls performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple. Meanwhile, other girls are seen posing and dancing to Bollywood songs around the temple premises.

GIRLS SPOTTED MAKING VIDEOS INSIDE MAHAKAL TEMPLE: WATCH VIDEO

After the video went viral, the priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition. "This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility," said the priest.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took note of the video. “I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated,” said Mishra.

(With ANI inputs)