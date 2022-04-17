Viral Video Today: Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin Season 6 is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television because of its new and unique storylines along with fresh faces as leads. The current season features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in lead roles.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman's Spirit Caught on Camera Leaving Her Body. Watch At Your Own Risk

Inspired by Naagin, two girls made an edited video where they dance to the music from the show and turn into snakes – much like Pratha (Tejasswi) in Naagin. The video uploaded by a meme page on Instagram shows the two girls walking toward the camera. They then sit into a position and transform into Icchadhari Naagin – just like in the show. (Ichchadhari Naagin is a mythical shape-shifting cobra in Indian folklore.)

The meme page edited the video with sarcastic memes, depicting how 'amazing' and 'mind-boggling' was 'magical transformation. by the two girls. Netizens found the video of the girls being roasted for their brilliant 'magic' and 'skills' hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)



What do you think of the video?