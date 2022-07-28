Viral Video Today: A mesmerising video is going viral where a glowing florescent sea slug can be rawling on the surface of an ocean. The stunning sight was shared on Twitter by the page user ‘TansuYegen’, who regularly shares amazing viral videos. This clip has gone viral with over 2 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Playful Crow Teases Sleepy Cat, Video Will Make You Laugh Out Loud | Watch

The video shows a beautiful creature called the opalescent nudibranch crawling underwater near California, US. As the blue and orange coloured creature crawled on the ocean's surface, you see it slithering while glowing beautifully.

Netizens found the rare and strange creature completely enchanting. Many Twitter users called it an alien. "New creature," a user commented. "Looks like an alien lifeforms," another user wrote. "Wowwww like a ET," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

Beautiful opalescent nudibranch filmed near California pic.twitter.com/eiiHAvg2hH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 27, 2022

Nudibranchs are sea slugs that live in the shallow waters of the oceans. Opalescent nudibranchs are one of the prettiest and most colorful species of nudibranchs. Though their colors vary, they always have bright orange areas on their backs and blue lines along each side. You can find nudibranchs in an extraordinary array of environments across the world, from tropical reefs to sub-arctic waters and even hydrothermal vents of the deep.