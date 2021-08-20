Bhopal: A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh has courted controversy after he told a journalist to ‘go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’ when asked about the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a local reporter was seen seeking Ramratan Payal’s comments on price rise and petrol rates. However, Payal lost his cool and told him to go to Taliban because fuel is available for Rs 50 in Afghanistan. He further slammed the journalist for asking questions about fuel prices at a time when the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was about to hit the country.Also Read - Real or Fake? Videos Show Armed Taliban Fighters Dancing After Capturing Afghanistan, Here's a Fact Check

“Go to Taliban…check in your Afghanistan, petrol is ₹50/litre there. Go and refill your petrol there (Afghanistan), where nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least here (India) we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced. What crisis the country is going through (can’t you see),” the BJP leader told the journalist in the viral video.

Watch the video here:

#BREAKING : BJP #Katni, #MadhyaPradesh district president Ramratan Payal responding to a question on inflation and on expensive petrol in #India, urges to go to #Afghanistan, there petrol is 50 rupees litre, but no one is there to purchase it. BTW What about cooking oil? pic.twitter.com/jR8lZ4xO1I — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल 🇮🇳 (@PatilSushmit) August 19, 2021

Though the minister seemed quite concerned about the third Covid wave, ironically, he and his supporters were seen without a face mask on. According to a News 18 report, the said video was shot on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a similar incident, Bihar BJP MLA on Wednesday remarked “those who are feeling scared in India “should go to Afghanistan”. “It won’t have any impact on India but those who feel scared here can go there… petrol and diesel are cheaper. Once there, they will understand the value of India,” he said.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has touched Rs 100 a litre, while diesel rates have nearly touched ₹90 in most states across the country.