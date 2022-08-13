Viral Video Today: An adorable video of a baby and a baby goat crying together is going viral. The video was shared on Instagram by the creator ‘the_frenchiefarm’ with the following caption: “Homesteading mamas – if evening chores look something like this for you, then that’s okay.” “I’ve been on solo morning + evening farm chores for the past few weeks as Ben recovers from surgery, and I’ve been attempting to get into a new routine that flows seamlessly into our evening family routine,” the baby’s mom Colleen added in the caption.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride And Groom Play Stone, Paper, Scissors To Decide Who Goes First in Jaimala Ceremony. Watch

The video shows a cute little goat and a baby sitting in a cart together. While the baby is crying, the goat is making the same sounds, perfectly in tune with him. The reel has received over 27.8 million views and 1.8 million likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and said they felt bad for laughing at a crying baby. "Omg hahahaha did they make the same noise," a user commented. "I feel like I shouldn't be laughing," another user wrote. "Omg this is amazing," a third user commented.

Colleen is a former city girl and child therapist turned regenerative farmer and farm class educator. She and her husband Ben are self-taught farmers residing in the Chicago suburbs. In an effort to live a more simplified life with intention and gratitude, their family made the decision to pursue modern homesteading.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen (@the_frenchiefarm)

That was super cute!