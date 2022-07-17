Viral Video Today: A few days ago, people around the world celebrated Bakra Eid where goats are sacrificed so they can be slaughtered for meat. But do you know the significance of this ritual and why it’s done? Every year during the festival of Eid al-Adha, Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal – a goat, sheep, cow or camel – to reflect Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), after Allah (God) instructed him to in a dream. Before he could do so, Allah stopped Ibrahim and gave him a lamb to sacrifice instead. Commemorating this act of obedience to Allah on Eid al-Adha is known as udhiya (or qurbani).Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Manchester: India-England Square Off in Epic Series Finale

A heartbreaking video is going viral on social media where a goat can be seen crying in the arms of its owner before it is sold to a butcher. The clip shows a large putting its head on the shoulder of its owner and crying. The man could be seen hugging his goat while another man could be seen lovingly patting the goat's face to soothe the weeping animal.

The video then cuts to the man exchanging money with a butcher and giving him his goat. The video went viral on Facebook where it has received thousands of views. Netizens reacted to the clip with sad emojis and shared it with their followers.

Wasn’t that heartbreaking to watch?