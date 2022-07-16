Viral Video Today: Ever since the pandemic hit, people have been taking health and fitness more seriously. We’ve recently seen many people taking fitness challenges to the next level, for example, the elderly Indian woman who was deadlifting better than youngsters.Also Read - Viral Video: Escaped Stray Sheep Gets a Lift Home in Police Cruiser, Internet Amused. Watch

A video is going crazy viral on Twitter that shows a man taking a strong adult goat’s help for his fitness training. The clip was shared by the user named KDOT and has received over 5.2 million views. The video shows the goat on a huge rock and a man on the ground pushing his head against the goat’s. The man is using all his strength and so is the goat, after keeping the head-hold for around 20 seconds, the goat managed to push the man away with its strength. Also Read - Viral Video: Nice Sheep Tries to Fight Baby Bull, Ends Up Cutely Headbutting Him. Watch

While netizens found the video entertaining, they also said that the stunt was dangerous and the man could've ended up with a head injury if the goat attacked him. "What if goat pulls back and headbutts will crack the skull lol," a user tweeted. "The goat got a whole smile on meanwhile this man's neck vein is about to burst," another user wrote. "Thought this was cool and was thinking I would like to try this then I remembered I don't want to die," a third user tweeted.

Watch the viral video below:

New neck training regimen just hit the block boys pic.twitter.com/7XfVV60AzJ — KDOT 🦍 (@KdotUntamed) March 24, 2022

Don’t underestimate goats!