Viral Video: A video showing a goat kneeling down and praying at a temple in Kanpur has emerged on social media, shocking netizens. The video shot by devotees at Kanpur's Baba Anandeshwar Temple shows people worshipping the deity with folded hands as an aarti was underway. Surprisingly, just like other devotees, a goat was seen calmly offering prayers and kneeling down while the priests sang a devotional prayer. Without creating any ruckus, the goat seemed to be in a state of deep prayer, with its head bowed down.

Twitter user David Johnson shared the picture and wrote, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

GOAT SEEN KNEELING DOWN DURING AARTI: WATCH VIDEO

A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar.@SarahLGates1 @thebritishhindu @davidfrawleyved pic.twitter.com/QHM8UjAye2 — David Johnson (@David59180674) October 9, 2022



The devotees who came to the temple were left surprised by the incident. Many took videos of the incident on their cell phones and shared it on social media. Lakshmi, a devotee who came to the temple, said that a goat had been in the temple premises since morning. One user reacted to the video and said, “It is unbelievable.” A second described the incident as, “Adbhut. Drushy. Ati. Sunder.”