New Delhi: Every now and then, we hear stories of how drug traffickers and gold smugglers around the world adopt bizarre ways to smuggle illegal things from one place to another, often hiding them in their body parts. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials at the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport seized gold worth Rs 30.55 lakh from a passenger who had concealed the yellow metal in his wig and his rectum. Approximately 630.45 gm of gold was hidden in the man's wig and rectum.

According to a report by India Today, the passenger was nabbed at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport. The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi. A video shared by ANI shows custom officials carefully pulling off the wig underneath the mound of gold was placed on his scalp.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: A gold smuggling case booked on a passenger from Abu Dhabi at IGI Airport T3; approx 630.45g of gold worth Rs 30.55 lakhs was concealed inside his wig & rectum. Accused arrested; further probe underway: Customs Commissioner Office (Source: Delhi Customs) pic.twitter.com/2faJD8f1Vu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouch), the statement issued by the Delhi customs said. The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested.