Chennai: Nowadays, gold and drug smugglers have gotten extra creative. Every now and then, we hear stories of how smugglers around the world adopt unique yet bizarre ways to transport gold and drugs from one place to another. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized gold paste worth about Rs 70 lakh hidden in a cleaning mop on September 29. The gold paste weighing 1.811 kg was found concealed in the handle of the cleaning mop that was carried by a housekeeping member.

Officials said that the housekeeping staff was allegedly trying to smuggle the gold through the mop. When the mop was placed under the scanner, they found some objects inside the metal rod. Upon physical check by opening the mop pipe, around 10 pieces of small sticks of gold paste, wrapped with black tape, were found.

CISF tweeted the video and wrote, “Always alert & vigil to protect & secure! #CISF nabbed a housekeeping staff along with 1.811 kg gold paste (worth approximately Rs 70 lakh) concealed in “Cleaning Mop” @ Chennai Airport. The staff was handed over to Customs.”

Always alert & vigil to protect & secure!#CISF nabbed a housekeeping staff along with 1.811 kg gold paste (worth approximately Rs 70 lakh) concealed in "Cleaning Mop" @ Chennai Airport. The staff was handed over to Customs.@HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/9WOuIf8Zds — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 30, 2022

The matter was informed to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs and in the wee hours of September 30, the housekeeping staff was handed over to AIU officials, according to a report by India Today. Further investigation is being conducted.

As per news agency PTI, “The staff was attempting to smuggle the gold through the transit area and was nabbed by the help of CISF personnel,” the official press release said. It added that a portion of the gold was later also found concealed in the shoes of the staff.