Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. However, one such video doing the rounds on the internet will leave you shocked as it depicts an unlikely but beautiful friendship between a dog and a group of tigers. The video shows a dog roaming around fearlessly among tigers without either of them hurting it. The fearless golden retriever is not bothered by the presence of the tigers around him, and all of them casually hang out like friends.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Hunting Duck in Water Gets Tricked in Playing Hide And Seek. Watch

According to the post, the dog mother fed these tigers her milk when they were cubs and that’s the reason they think she is their mother. The video was shared by Instagram page called Tiger Bigfan and since then, it has received over 1.2 million views and 52,000 likes. ”It’s not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger (@tiger__bigfan)

The video has gone viral, with more than 52,000 likes and several comments. Whoever saw the video was surprised and loved their cute bond. Many dog lovers commented saying a dog’s love is so special that it goes beyond species.

One user wrote, ”That dog helped raise those tigers and fed them with her milk. They are unlikely to hurt the dog. It’s possible but unlikely.” Another commented, ”Apparently those tigers & that dog grew up together,” A third wrote, ”The dog is not in any danger ,she raised those tigers ,they will not hurt her ,,they actually think she is their mother.” A fourth said, ”I love how the dog keeps the peace.”

According to Newslfare, the video was filmed in the Yantai city in Shandong Province, China.