Viral Video: With the Autumn season in full swing, it means Halloween is just around the corner. For Halloween lovers, this is the perfect time to start planning an amazing costume for yourself and for your cute furry friend for the spooky occasion. Every year, the costume ideas are influenced by the different films, TV, and web series that have been trending over course of the past year.Also Read - Viral Video: Student's Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art'

Videos of animals and their antics are widely praised on social media. A seven-second video is also quite popular on social media. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Aguyandagolden, shows a golden retriever dog dressed as a “Bat Dog.” “23 days until #halloween. Batdog is ready,” the caption read alongside the short clip. In the video, the dog can be seen happily posing for the camera while wearing Batman’s cape, cowl, and boots.

WATCH GOLDEN RETRIEVER DOG DRESSED AS “BAT DOG” VIDEO HERE

The adorable video received over 2.9 million views, 108,300 likes, and 10,900 retweets in less than 24 hours. The ‘Bat Dog’ twist was well received by the Internet, with many lovely comments on social media platforms. “Bat dog should definitely enter the Halloween costume contest,” one user wrote. “Come on over, Bat Dog! We’re PuPpY FrIeNdLy, and we’re handing out treats by the bowl because we live in a private neighbourhood with no one else around,” another user commented.